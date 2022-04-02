Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $31.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 218,448 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 209,612 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 30,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 37.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

