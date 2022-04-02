Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Cytosorbents from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.22. 127,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,332. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88.

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 56.90%. The company had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 414.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

