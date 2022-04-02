Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaos has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Get Danaos alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAC traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $104.34. 264,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,115. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.53 and a 200-day moving average of $81.61. Danaos has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $107.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $215.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaos will post 30.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,141,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 135,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Danaos by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 204,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 71,420 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth about $4,820,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Danaos by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,579 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 44,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos (Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.