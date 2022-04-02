Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 16.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,260,000 after purchasing an additional 295,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,962,000 after purchasing an additional 232,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 676,668 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.05.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.07. 1,711,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,814. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.34 and a 200-day moving average of $143.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

