Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DARE. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Daré Bioscience from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daré Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Daré Bioscience has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Daré Bioscience stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,361,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,627. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Daré Bioscience ( NASDAQ:DARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 1,349.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 237,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 245,068 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 69,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience (Get Rating)

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.