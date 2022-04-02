Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ DARE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,361,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,627. The company has a market capitalization of $130.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.44. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DARE. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Daré Bioscience in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Daré Bioscience from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Daré Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.
About Daré Bioscience (Get Rating)
Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daré Bioscience (DARE)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.