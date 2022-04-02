Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ DARE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,361,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,627. The company has a market capitalization of $130.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.44. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DARE. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Daré Bioscience in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Daré Bioscience from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Daré Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 245,068 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $2,776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 69,589 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience in the third quarter worth $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience (Get Rating)

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.