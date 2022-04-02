Dave Justice Sells 1,737 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $65,953.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PagerDuty stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.17. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in PagerDuty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,427 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,866,000 after acquiring an additional 456,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,873,000 after acquiring an additional 39,857 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at about $50,259,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,210,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,078,000 after buying an additional 807,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

About PagerDuty (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.