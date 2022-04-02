Dearborn Partners LLC Invests $211,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $89.84 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

