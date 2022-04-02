Deeper Network Price Reaches $0.0835 on Top Exchanges (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a market cap of $104.23 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0835 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049381 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.52 or 0.07465365 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,238.42 or 0.99836467 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00046344 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

