Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Increased to $480.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

DE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $439.06.

DE traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $416.80. 1,480,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,873. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.55. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $437.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

