Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.31.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.47 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.76.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,369,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

