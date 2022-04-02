Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $43.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get TPG alerts:

NASDAQ:TPG opened at 30.85 on Tuesday. TPG has a 1 year low of 26.50 and a 1 year high of 35.40.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.41 by -0.16. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TPG (Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.