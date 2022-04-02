Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($17.58) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.12.

Shares of DB opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

