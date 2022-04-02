Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IQE (LON:IQE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on the stock.
IQE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut IQE to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 43 ($0.56) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 42 ($0.55) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 60 ($0.79).
Shares of IQE stock opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 39.16. The company has a market capitalization of £277.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26. IQE has a 12-month low of GBX 27.53 ($0.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 65 ($0.85).
IQE Company Profile (Get Rating)
IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.