Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DVN traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.35. 6,292,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,010,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $63.26. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.92%.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.