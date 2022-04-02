DGS Capital Management LLC Invests $114,000 in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,798 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in shares of Orange by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 145,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
ORAN stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23.
Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
