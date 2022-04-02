DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DHI Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of DHX opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $301.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.21 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 19,667.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

