DHT (NYSE:DHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a "sell" rating on the shipping company's stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.53.

DHT stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.25 and a beta of -0.36. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DHT will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 79,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,422,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,522,000 after acquiring an additional 151,376 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 53,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

