Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) will post $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $2.04 billion. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $7.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $7.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.37.

Shares of FANG traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,781. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,840 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

