Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FANG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.37.

NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.44. 1,825,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,781. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.65 and its 200-day moving average is $116.61. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,840 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,532,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

