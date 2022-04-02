Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DDS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $271.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $91.17 and a 1-year high of $416.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.56.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $15.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.75 by $6.93. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 52.55% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren A. Stephens purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.51 per share, with a total value of $4,610,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dillard’s (Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.