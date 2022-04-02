Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down to $3.91

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $3.80. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 14,600 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dingdong (Cayman) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $860.48 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Dingdong will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth approximately $4,317,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,535,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,905 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

