Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to €79.00 at Desjardins

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from €72.00 ($79.12) to €79.00 ($86.81) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.11.

OTCMKTS:DLMAF traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $57.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

