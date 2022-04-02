Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to C$75.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLMAF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $57.98 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

