Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$75.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.09.

TSE DOL opened at C$72.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.30. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$52.22 and a 12-month high of C$73.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01.

In related news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

