Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Donaldson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get Donaldson alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average of $57.04. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,192,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,653,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 171,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson (Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.