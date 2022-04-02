Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Sells $354,240.00 in Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $354,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $1,490,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 30,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 79,200 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,098,504.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $209,850.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $876,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $14.74 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

