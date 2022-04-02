Dover (NYSE:DOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $158.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.51. Dover has a 12 month low of $137.65 and a 12 month high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC increased its position in Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dover by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after purchasing an additional 103,569 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Dover by 800.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50,099 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover (Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.