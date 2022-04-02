Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.04. 1,775,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,683. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -238.00, a PEG ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 138.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 56,375.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 71,530 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 71.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

