Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DNB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

DNB stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $24.52.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.09 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. acquired 21,825,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,111,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,691,000 after acquiring an additional 640,880 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,172,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 730.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 155,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 136,385 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.