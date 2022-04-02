DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Short Interest Update

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,578,000 after purchasing an additional 592,750 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,747,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.19. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

