Dyadic International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,018 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical volume of 255 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYAI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Dyadic International by 77.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dyadic International by 1,167.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dyadic International by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $3.17 on Friday. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 443.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyadic International will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Dyadic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

