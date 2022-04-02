Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.28. 196,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,001. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $63.84.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.31 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

