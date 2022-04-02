Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Easterly Government Properties also posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on DEA. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,594 shares of company stock worth $1,076,464. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,968 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth $23,453,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth $11,464,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 539,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

DEA opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.