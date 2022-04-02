Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $111.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after acquiring an additional 394,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,120,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,484,000 after acquiring an additional 40,307 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,534,000 after acquiring an additional 279,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.