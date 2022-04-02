Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.93 and last traded at $33.96. 440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 376,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.56.

A number of research firms have commented on EBIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ebix in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $266.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.50 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,187,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 200,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 56,909 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

