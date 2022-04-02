ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) Insider Christopher Wilks Purchases 16,000 Shares of Stock

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Rating) insider Christopher Wilks acquired 16,000 shares of ECO Animal Health Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £26,080 ($34,162.96).

Christopher Wilks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ECO Animal Health Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 29th, Christopher Wilks acquired 35,000 shares of ECO Animal Health Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £56,000 ($73,356.04).

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Christopher Wilks acquired 25,000 shares of ECO Animal Health Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,397.17).

On Friday, March 18th, Christopher Wilks purchased 50,000 shares of ECO Animal Health Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($91,695.05).

Shares of EAH stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Friday. ECO Animal Health Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 405 ($5.31). The company has a market capitalization of £111.74 million and a P/E ratio of 20.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 173.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 210.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.