Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $79.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Edison International traded as high as $69.90 and last traded at $69.68, with a volume of 16687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.46.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 3,057.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average of $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

About Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

