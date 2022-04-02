Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) PT Raised to GBX 1,350 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,300 ($17.03) to GBX 1,350 ($17.68) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EENEF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Electrocomponents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Peel Hunt upgraded Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electrocomponents presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,350.00.

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

Shares of Electrocomponents stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. Electrocomponents has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $15.83.

Electrocomponents Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.