Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,973. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $148.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $437,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $1,285,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,530 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,523 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,699 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $218,333,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

