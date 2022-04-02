Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives $19.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.20.

EFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Ellington Financial by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 19,707.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.71. 521,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,667. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.97. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $19.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a current ratio of 31.82.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.47 million during the quarter. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 102.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

