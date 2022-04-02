Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ELOX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,977. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.33. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ELOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 537.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 64,183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

