Emercoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,474.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $9,474.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,925,105 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

