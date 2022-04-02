Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Get Endo International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP remained flat at $$2.31 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,322,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,908. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $539.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endo International will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 130.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the third quarter worth about $407,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 430.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,841 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 52,535 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the third quarter worth about $89,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endo International (Get Rating)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.