Energo Reaches Market Cap of $161,680.41 (TSL)

Energo (TSL) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Energo has a market capitalization of $161,680.41 and $2,139.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00038317 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00108661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Energo Coin Profile

TSL is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

