Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $389.51 Million

Brokerages expect that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) will report sales of $389.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $399.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $380.01 million. Enova International reported sales of $259.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $655,466.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,082,060. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Enova International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENVA stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.92. 184,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.51. Enova International has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $47.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a current ratio of 11.64.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

