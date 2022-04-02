Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) will post $434.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $438.90 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $301.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.99.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $5,780,080.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,047,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,801. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.19. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46.

