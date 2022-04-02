Entain (LON:ENT) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,060 ($26.98) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,354 ($30.84) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,570 ($33.67) to GBX 2,590 ($33.93) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.44) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,197.63 ($28.79).

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 1,652 ($21.64) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,613.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,779.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.75).

In other Entain news, insider Victoria Jarman bought 1,700 shares of Entain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.86) per share, with a total value of £24,480 ($32,067.07).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

