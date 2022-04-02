Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.51) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.44) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,354 ($30.84) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,197.63 ($28.79).

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 1,652 ($21.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Entain has a one year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.33) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.75). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,613.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,779.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15.

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 1,700 shares of Entain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.86) per share, for a total transaction of £24,480 ($32,067.07).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

