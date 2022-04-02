Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

EPD opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquard & Bahls AG acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,362,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 45,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 70,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

